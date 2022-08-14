Guwahati: The Assam police has filed a charge sheet in the Batadrava police station arson case that took place on May 21 this year.

The chargesheet was filed at a local court on Friday, Nagaon Superintendent of Police Leena Doley said.

A total of 24 persons have been named as accused in the 79-page charge sheet, of which, 12 people, including two juveniles, have already been arrested, Doley said.

The district police will request for trial through fast track court, she said.

Ashiqul Islam, the prime accused of the case had earlier died in a road mishap while trying to escape from police custody, SP Doley said.

Of the remaining 11, nine are currently lodged in the Nagaon central jail, while one of the two juveniles is in the Nagaon state home, and another is out on bail.

On the other hand, 12 other accused are still absconding.

“The charge sheet has been filed in the court and we will request for the trial of the case through a fast-track court,” SP Doley said.

The Batadrava Police Station was set on fire on May 21 afternoon by an irate mob following the custodial death of a local fish trader, Safikul Islam (39), who was picked up by police the previous night.