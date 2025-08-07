Imphal: Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who also leads the Manipur Pradesh BJP, on Wednesday, for the first time since resigning from the chief ministership, disclosed that the situation compelled him to step down from the Chief Minister’s post.

He also expressed his desire to see a popular government return instead of prolonging President’s Rule in the state.

He made this statement a day after Parliament extended President’s Rule in Manipur until February 13, 2026.

The Centre placed Manipur under President’s Rule starting February 13, 2025.

N. Biren Singh resigned from the post after central leaders directed him to do so, owing to the worsening law and order situation in this ethnically volatile border state.

While speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the 5-Day Ipudhou Marjing Expo 2025 at the Marjing Polo Tourism Complex on Wednesday, N. Biren Singh said that people in the state are suffering and yearning for the return of a popular government.

When a journalist asked him about the extension of President’s Rule in Manipur, the former CM emphasized that the public clearly understands how the government imposed President’s Rule in the state. He argued that the absence of an elected government has worsened the situation, adding that even MLAs now hesitate to enter government offices.

In response to a question about the difference between the current and previous governments, he claimed that the state’s condition was far better under a democratically elected government. He also urged the government to restore a popular administration to address the people’s grievances effectively.

Additionally, central leaders claimed that since they imposed President’s Rule in Manipur, they have significantly improved the law and order situation over the past few months.

Ethnic violence between two warring groups broke out on May 3, 2023, and killed over 260 individuals by February 12, 2025. Since the imposition of President’s Rule, central forces have killed one person after opening fire in Churachandpur district.

The Centre for Research on Environmental Development (CRED) and the North East Women Entrepreneurs Association (NEWEA) are jointly organizing the expo. The event is taking place within N. Biren Singh’s assembly segment.