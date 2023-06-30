IMPHAL: Biren Singh will not resign as chief minister of Manipur, sources informed.

Biren Singh abandoned the idea of resigning as the chief minister of Manipur after appeals from common people of the state and ministers in his cabinet.

While on the way to the Raj Bhawan to meet Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey, CM Biren Singh’s convoy was stopped by thousands of his supporters, who urged him not to step down as chief minister.

Biren Singh was likely to submit his resignation to the Manipur governor during this meeting.

“I wish to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of chief minister,” said Biren Singh in a tweet.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur chief minister Biren Singh has been under fire for having ‘failed’ to control the crisis in the state.

Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Over 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.

The opposition parties across India, had also demanded resignation of Biren Singh as the chief minister of Manipur, for having failed to control the crisis in the state.

Contrary to earlier reports, sources also informed that Manipur CM Biren Singh is under no pressure from the central government to step down from his post.

