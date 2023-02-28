Guwahati: A man in the Jorhat district of Assam was accused of murdering his sister-in-law and dismembering her body with a sharp weapon.

The accused, identified as Sajjan Paul, had allegedly stabbed his sister-in-law Rekha Shyam in the Titabar area before attempting to flee the scene.

Also Read: Assam: Guwahati Airport hosts nearly 4 Lakhs passengers in February 2023

However, the villagers managed to catch him and beat him before handing him over to the police.

Paul was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

Also Read: Akhil Gogoi kingpin of Maoist activities in Assam, NIA tells Supreme Court

The police are currently investigating the incident to find out the reason behind the heinous act.

This comes just a week after another woman in the Cachar district was accused of killing her husband by stabbing him with a pair of scissors.