Guwahati: Guwahati International Airport acts as a gateway to Northeast India along with its 32 domestic and two international destinations for passengers from Guwahati.

Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati recorded a footfall of nearly 4 Lakh passengers in February 2023, witnessing a sharp increase from the corresponding month of last year.

Out of the total, nearly 1,90000 were departure passengers and the remaining were arrival travellers which is 20% higher than last year’s February.

Also Read: Akhil Gogoi kingpin of Maoist activities in Assam, NIA tells Supreme Court

The top three international destinations from Guwahati are Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. Similarly, the Two international destinations are Singapore and Paro.

The airport witnessed nearly 1800 movement of flights in February 2023, which is 24% higher than the last year’s Feb 2022 figure.

A passenger-centric approach has led to this growth.

Also Read: Assam: CID inquiry ordered into Udalguri mistaken identity firing case

On the contrary, The airport handled a record footfall of nearly 4.50 Lakh passengers in January 2023. This traffic shows that air travel is resurging after the pandemic period.

Guwahati Airport is hopeful of consistent growth in the coming summer schedule starting from May. In the summer season, the rise of passengers will be sharpened. Now LGBIA expects a strong surge during the summer schedule season.