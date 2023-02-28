Guwahati: Assam Trinamool Youth Congress has demanded an apology from BJP Spokesperson Rupam Goswami over his alleged statement of saying that lower Assam feels like Pakistan on a TV debate.

Its president Bandip Dutta urged Goswami to withdraw the statement but Goswami did not accept this.

Also Read: Assam: Gauhati High Court stays Silsako eviction till March 3

Dutta has now given 24 hours to Goswami to withdraw the statement or face the consequences.

He has also threatened for black flag march in BJP offices across the state by the TMC youth wing.

Dutta claimed that the statement by Goswami insulted residents of lower Assam.

Also Read: Assam: MV Ganga Vilas reaches Dibrugarh covering 3200 km

He condemned the statement and demanded an apology from him.

Dutta has also urged the people of Assam to stand united against such statements, and he has asked the state government to take action against Goswami for his “irresponsible statement”.