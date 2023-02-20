Guwahati: Singer, songwriter and poet Maitrayee Patar on Monday announced the release of her latest single ‘LahoiLalungoni’, a Bihu number infused with the flavors of traditional plains Tiwa folk and presented in the Assamese language.

The song was released globally on all digital audio platforms, with the accompanying music video available exclusively on the ‘Maitrayee Patar Official’ YouTube channel.

The single is a collaboration between some of the most talented names in the Assamese music industry. The soulful and fresh music has been arranged by Poran Borkatoky, also known as Jojo, who is a very popular name in the Assamese music industry. Music mixing for the song has been done by nationally recognized sound engineer Ibson Lal Baruah.

Veteran Tiwa musician Mungsha Dulen Dewri was roped in to play the Khram, a Tiwa traditional percussion instrument, enriching the organic flavor of the song. The traditional lyrics and composition of the song were further enhanced by Maitrayee’s father, Rupkrishna Patar, who himself is an eminent artist and writer.

“I am thrilled to share my first contemporary folk music venture, ‘LahoiLalungoni,’. This song is very special to me as it is my first attempt at bringing my Tiwa roots out into the world. A lot of effort went into making this composition and everyone on the team put in their best. Hope the audience will love it as much as we loved making it,” Maitrayee Patar said.

“Rongali Bihu is round the corner and this Bihu we have a very beautiful Tiwa song to groove to. I hope the song gets the love and reception that it deserves, from the music-loving audience,” she added.

Maitrayee has already won the hearts of Assamese audiences with her previous melodious numbers like ‘Moupiya’, ‘Baartalaap’, ‘Dur Ximonat’, ‘Unnaxi’, ‘Awjana’, and with her lyrics of popular Assamese numbers like ‘Alakananda’, ‘Ankita’, ‘Baalimaahi’, etc.

“LahoiLalungoni” is Maitrayee’s first attempt at bringing her Tiwa roots to the forefront, and she is enthusiastic about engaging more with organic and authentic Tribal folk music in the near future.

“Using traditional percussion instruments like Khram has enriched the organic flavor of ‘LahoiLalungoni.’ Assam is a land of art and culture and there are quite a few of traditional beats, lyrics and instruments, which are on the verge of extinction. Compositions like ‘LahoiLalungoni’, thus are important to preserve the rich tribal heritage of the state, that are finding it difficult to keep up with the pace,” Ibson Lal Baruah said

The music video for “LahoiLalungoni” was shot in central Assam’s most picturesque and scenic locations.

The video has been directed by national award-winning filmmaker Samujjal Kashyap, renowned for his unique visuals on folk culture. In this song too, Kashyap has done an excellent job in visually documenting the joyful rural pulse of the Tiwa folk. Abhinab Maut is the producer of the video, who is a well-known culture enthusiast from the region.

After a year and a half of fine-tuning, the team hopes that the audience will embrace the flavors of the single. “LahoiLalungoni” promises to be a delight for the senses, as it comes with traditional folk music with a contemporary touch.