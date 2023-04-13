Assam: AAP spokesperson Susanta Nath granted bail

Guwahati: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson from Assam, Susanta Kumar Nath was granted bail by the court on Wednesday after being arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making “derogatory remarks” about the state government on social media.

According to reports, Nath had claimed in his post that the government was selling tickets for the upcoming mega Bihu event in Guwahati’s Sarusajai Stadium, slated to be held on April 14.

His comments were deemed false and misleading by the authorities, who detained him for questioning.

Nath’s arrest sparked outrage among AAP supporters, who accused the state government of suppressing dissent and violating freedom of expression.

However, on Wednesday he was granted bail and is expected to be out of jail on Thursday.

Reacting to the incident, Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika warned that spreading misinformation about the event would not be tolerated, and the authorities would take strict action against anyone found guilty of doing so.