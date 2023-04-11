GUWAHATI: A spokesperson of the Assam unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been detained by the police in Guwahati.

Assam AAP spokesperson – Susanta Kumar Nath was detained by the police in Guwahati on Tuesday (April 11).

Nath was reportedly detained for slamming the Assam government over the April 14 Bihu event in Guwahati.

The Assam AAP spokesperson took to the social media against the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led state government over the Bihu event.

He alleged that the Assam government was doing business in guise of organising the Bihu event on April 14 in Guwahati.

According to reports, the Assam AAP spokesperson was taken to the Pan Bazaar police station in Guwahati after detention.

Susanta Kumar Nath had claimed that the Assam government was selling tickets of the April 14 Bihu event in Guwahati.

Earlier, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had claimed that the state “will witness history on April 14.”

It may be mentioned here that the upcoming Rongali Bihu celebrations will witness the largest congregation of dancers on April 14 in Guwahati, Assam.

The Assam government is leaving no stone unturned to make the upcoming Bihu event in Guwahati the greatest spectacle in terms of congregation of more than 11,000 Bihu dancers and to make an entry into the Guinness Book of World Records.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the Bihu event in Guwahati, Assam on April 14.

The Bihu event will be held at Sarusajai Indoor Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

Invitations have also been extended to the governors, chief ministers, union ministers, diplomats of G20 and ASEAN countries and other dignitaries for the big event.

Celebrated on April 14-15 every year, Rongali or Bohag Bihu, which heralds the Assamese New Year is widely celebrated across Assam, and parts of Manipur and Bengal.