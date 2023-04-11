GUWAHATI: Assam minister for Guwahati development department (GDD) – Ashok Singhal, on Tuesday (April 11), inspected the cleaning works underway at the Bahini river in Guwahati.

The Assam government has started to clean the Bahini and Bharalu rivers in Guwahati as part of its efforts tackle artificial floods in the city that wreaks havoc every year.

“As the monsoon approaches, we are ensuring that we are ready to tackle the perennial flood issues that Guwahati experiences every year,” Assam minister Ashok Singhal said.

The Assam minister added: “I inspected various ongoing works across the city along with senior officials from the GMC and the H&UA department.”

After inspecting the works, the Assam minister expressed disappointment at the slow pace of work that is underway.

Moreover, an engineer was also suspended with immediate effect for dereliction of duty.

The cleaning of the two rivers that flow through Guwahati city in Assam are carried out under the “Mission Flood Free Guwahati” initiative.

The Assam minister inspected “encroached areas near river Bahini at Jonali, Zoo, Lakshminagar, Nayanpur, Japorigog, Hengerabari Rukminigaon, Pibco Point, and others in Guwahati.”

“Distillation works being carried out through the use of super sucker machines in Dispur,” Assam minister Ashok Singhal said.

“I also inspected some illegal construction works that were taking place close to the banks of the Bahini river,” he said.

“I will ensure that strict actions are being taken against those officials who permitted such constructions,” he said.