GUWAHATI: Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who was in Guwahati recently for an IPL match between her team Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), has said that “traffic was terrible” in the capital city of Assam.

“Traffic was terrible. Took us 2 hours to the temple and 2 hours back then another hour to the stadium for the game,” said Preity Zinta.

Preity Zinta said this while responding to a tweeter user.

It may be mentioned here that Bollywood actress Preity Zinta paid a visit to the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam during her recent trip to the city.

The Kamakhya Temple is located atop the Nilachal hills in Guwahati, Assam.

“I missed half the game but no complaints. I made the trip for the temple. Game was incidental,” said Preity Zinta.

Earlier on Saturday (April 08), Preity Zinta shared a video montage on her social media handles to share glimpses of her spiritual trip to Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam.

She had stated visiting the Kamakhya temple was also a reason for her to visit Guwahati, besides supporting her IPL team.

“One of my reasons to go to Guwahati was to visit the famous Kamakhya Devi temple. Even though our flight was delayed for several hours and I was up all night, it all seemed worth it once I entered the temple. I felt such powerful vibrations when I went there and a sense of peace and calm,” she said.

She added, “These moments of stillness and gratitude make up for all the chaos and judgement around and for this I am grateful. If any of you go visit Guwahati do not miss this incredible temple. You can thank me later.”