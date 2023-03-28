Global star Priyanka Chopra made a jaw-dropping revelation of the reason that made her work in US, away from Bollywood.

Chopra, in a recent podcast, was asked what made her decide to move to US for work.

She was among the biggest Bollywood stars when she decided to give her music career in America a shot.

She revealed that she was not happy with the work she was getting in Bollywood.

Speaking to Dax Shepherd on the podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka said she was going to speak about revealing about looking for her work in US.

She said Anjula Acharia of Desi Hits spotted her in a music video and called up while she was shooting for Saat Khoon Maaf. She asked her if she would be interested in a music career in US.

The star got the opportunity to move to US when she was figuring out to get out of Bollywood. She said that she was pushed into a corner of the Bollywood industry. There were people in the film industry that refused to cast her. She had beef with people in Bollywood and was tired of the politics of the film industry.

When the golden opportunity of making a music career appeared before her, she decided to give it a shot as it provided her a chance to go into another part of the world and not crave for the movies where she didn’t actually want to work.

The versatile actress mentioned working with Pitbull, Will.I.Am, Pharell Williams and JayZ.

The actress starred in Hollywood films like Quantico, Baywatch, Matrix: Revolutions and will soon headline her second show, Citadel.

The charismatic actress was a part of two hit music videos for which she lent her voice- In My City ft. Will.i.am and Exotic ft. Pitbull.

She will soon be seen in her upcoming film Love Again which will be released in May.