GUWAHATI: One illegal Bangladeshi immigrant has been held by the police in Guwahati city of Assam.

The Assam police nabbed the Bangladeshi national from Paltan Bazaar area in Guwahati on Saturday (April 08).

One fake passport has also been recovered from the possession of the arrested Bangladeshi national.

The illegal Bangladeshi immigrant was arrested from the Paltan Bazaar bus station in Guwahati city of Assam.

Besides the Bangladeshi national, another individual, an Indian national was also arrested by the police in Guwahati in connection with the case.

The other individual to be arrested by the Guwahati police was an ‘agent’, who allegedly aided the Bangladeshi national in illegally entering India with a fake passport.

Meanwhile, the police in Guwahati city of Assam have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Furthermore, an investigation into the case has been launched into the case to unearth further linkages.