Guwahati: The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended three persons in Dharmanagar in North Tripura of which one was suspected to be a Bangladeshi national.

As per reports, of the three, two claimed to be from Assam while the man was suspected to be from Bangladesh.

They allegedly went to Bangladesh illegally without any documents and were caught while they attempted to come back to India.

The three were identified as Adhir Das (56), his wife Minu Das (41) and Ajit Das (60).

On further investigation, Adhir and Minu were found to be from Borkhola in Cachar of Assam. However, Ajit who claims to be from Tripura is suspected to be a Bangladeshi national as he could not provide any valid documents.

The accused claimed that they went to Bangladesh to meet their relatives.

They were arrested near Baithangbari, about 130km from Silchar town in Assam on Wednesday evening.

After spot interrogation, the accused were handed over to the Dharmanagar Police in North Tripura.

The police have begun an investigation into the matter and all angles are being looked at.