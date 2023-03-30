Guwahati: The passenger, who vomited in the aisle on an IndiGo flight from Guwahati to Delhi on March 26, was unwell, the airline said.

After the incident was shared widely on social media, with some expressing shock, IndiGo in a statement said the passenger was feeling unwell and he threw up.

IndiGo said he then had his medicines and slept through the flight. IndiGo has denied posts on social media that suggested the passenger was drunk.

Images tweeted by those who were on the same flight show the crew member, wearing gloves and a mask, cleaning the spot where the passenger vomited with spray and tissue papers.

Indigo 6E 762 : Guwahati to Delhi.Intoxicated passenger vomited on the aisle and defecated all around the toilet.Leading lady Shewta cleaned up all the mess and all the girls managed the situation exceptionally well.Salute girl power?#Indigo #girlpower #DGCA pic.twitter.com/iNelQs48Tc — Bhaskar Dev Konwar @BD (@bdkonwar) March 26, 2023

Advocate Bhaskar Dev Konwar in a tweet claimed that an intoxicated passenger vomited on the aisle and defecated all around the toilet.