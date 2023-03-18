Guwahati: A passenger of a Guwahati-Bengaluru IndiGo flight has been arrested on charges of smoking in the toilet of the aircraft, officials said on Saturday.

The passenger identified as Shehari Choudhury was arrested at the Kempe Gowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Friday.

According to reports, he committed the act while travelling from LGBI Airport in Guwahati to Bengaluru on 6E 716 Indigo flight.

The accused passenger had smoked in the toilet while the flight was in the air putting the safety of other passengers at stake.

The crew of the flight noticed the smell in the toilet and reported it to the authorities.

He was taken into custody as soon as he got down at the Bengaluru airport.

In the first week of March, a 24-year-old woman was caught smoking in the toilet on an Indigo flight from Kolkata.

She was arrested on her arrival in Bengaluru and was later released on bail.