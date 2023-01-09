GUWAHATI: In yet another shocking incident, at least two passengers, who were in intoxicated condition on-board a Delhi-Patna Indigo flight allegedly misbehaved with the crew of the plane.

The duo allegedly created ruckus and also sexually assaulted a flight attendant.

The incident allegedly took place on Sunday (January 8).

The airhostess was allegedly sexually assaulted by the two drunk passengers when she was trying to pacify the ruckus created by the two drunk passengers.

The drunk duo also allegedly entered into a commotion with the pilot and attacked him.

According to reports, both the passengers claimed to be connected the national head of the Bihar-based ruling party.

The incident took place on board the IndiGo flight 6E-6383 that reached Patna from Delhi at 8:55 pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, both the passengers have reportedly been arrested.

Earlier on November 26 last year, a drunk man urinated on a 60-year-old female passenger.