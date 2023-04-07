GUWAHATI: The Assam police will be a “zero vacancy force” by the month of May.

This was stated by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government is working to make the state’s police a “zero vacancy force”.

The Assam CM further said that the state government plans to equip the state’s police force with latest technological interventions to deal with modern-day crime.

“The government is working to make Assam police a zero vacancy force and equip it with the latest technological interventions to help the police force deal with modern-day crimes,” stated Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“The state government in its bid to recruit fresh blood will appoint another 6337 youth on May 11,” the Assam CM said.

The Assam government will also help the police forces with new technologies of forensic science to help them crack crimes, he added.

“Assam is on the path of peace because of the unstinted contribution of Assam Police,” he stressed.