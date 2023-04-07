Guwahati: At least four individuals were arrested by the police in Morigaon district, Assam for the “illegal” possession of 386 ATM cards along with other incriminating items.

The police acted on specific information and conducted checkings in different places of the district where they intercepted a four-wheeler vehicle.

During the checking, the police found the ATM cards of the Central Bank of India, cash amounting to Rs 40,925, five mobile phones, two calculators, and other documents in the possession of the four individuals.

Also Read: Assam budget 2021-22 unrealistic & overestimated: CAG

Police officials said that during the preliminary investigation, the police discovered that the four individuals had withdrawn some money using the ATM cards.

The four have been apprehended, and the investigation is ongoing. They have been suspected to be involved in a major cyber crime racket.

Last month, Morigaon police apprehended one suspected cyber-criminal and seized a large number of SIM cards in connection with the case.

Also Read: Assam | BSF seizes huge quantity of contraband Yaba tablets in South Salmara district

In December 2022, the police had also arrested two cyber-criminals and seized a large amount of objectionable items from their possession.

The police recovered a total of 262 SIM cards, 31 ATM cards, 9 PAN cards, 8 voter ID cards, and one chequebook during the operation.