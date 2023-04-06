MORIGAON: A gram panchayat secretary in Assam has been arrested by the sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DV&AC), Assam.

The gram panchayat secretary was arrested on Thursday (April 06) for allegedly accepting bribe in Morigaon district of Assam.

The arrested gram panchayat secretary has been identified as Mukut Chandra Kumar.

Kumar was serving as the secretary of Lahkarghat gram panchayat in Assam.

He was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant.

The arrested gram panchayat secretary had demanded money from the complainant in exchange for release of a check for house fixing work.

Earlier on Wednesday (April 05), a sub-inspector serving with the Assam police was arrested for allegedly accepting bribe in Nagaon district of the state.

The accused sub-inspector was allegedly caught red-handed allegedly taking bribe by sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption (DV&AC), Assam.

The accused has been identified as Suruzul Haque.

Haque is posted as a sub-inspector at the Nagaon police station in Assam.

The accused officer allegedly demanded bribe from the complainant for giving him relief in an old pending case.