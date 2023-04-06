NAGAON: A sub-inspector serving with the Assam police has been arrested for allegedly accepting bribe in Nagaon district of the state.

The accused sub-inspector was allegedly caught red-handed allegedly taking bribe by sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption (DV&AC), Assam.

The accused has been identified as Suruzul Haque.

Haque is posted as a sub-inspector at the Nagaon police station in Assam.

“The team (DV&AC) laid a trap for the accused and arrested him while accepting bribe from the complainant,” officials said.

The accused officer allegedly demanded bribe from the complainant for giving him relief in an old pending case.

Necessary legal action is underway, added officials.