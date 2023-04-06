GUWAHATI: Former Assam director general of police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has been sworn-in as the new chief information commissioner (CIC) of the state.

Assam governor Gulab Chand Kataria administered the oath of office to former Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta as the CIC on Wednesday (April 05).

Mahanta, a 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, had retired from active police service in January this year.

Mahanta has now succeeded another retired IPS officer AP Rout as Assam CIC.

The oath taking ceremony was held at the Assam Raj Bhawan in Guwahati.

With extensive experience in public service, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta’s appointment as CIC of Assam is regarded as a significant development.

Mahanta’s appointment is believed to improve Assam’s information commission’s operations and increase transparency in government dealings.

Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta was a 1988 batch IPS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

He was the Assam DGP and had previously served as the special DG of border & SDRF Assam.

He retired on January 31, 2023.