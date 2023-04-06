GUWAHATI: Kamrup-Metro district in Assam will be a “No Drone Fly Zone” during the visits of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to an order released by Kamrup-Metro district administration in Assam, the status of “No Drone Fly Zone” will remain upon the district from April 6 to April 8 and from April 13 to April 14.

“In view of the proposed visits of Hon’ble President of India and Hon’ble Prime Minister to Guwahati, Kamrup Metropolitan District is hereby declared as No Drone Fly Zone from 6th April to 8th April and 13th April to 14th April, 2023,” the order read.

President Droupadi Murmu will be in Assam from April 6 to April 8, where she will attend the Gaj Festival 2023 at the Kaziranga National Park.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Assam on April 13 and April 14.

Assam government will host a mega event to celebrate the upcoming Rongali Bihu where 11,000 dancers will perform in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on April 14.

The spectacle, expected to be the largest in the Northeast in terms of the congregation of more than 10,000 Bihu dancers, may make an entry into the Guinness Book of World Records.