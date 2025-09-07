Itanagar: The death of a 22-year-old woman at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) im Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday has led to allegations of medical negligence.

Gora Ama, a resident of Kurung Kumey district, passed away while under care at the hospital. Her husband, Gora Babe, has filed a police complaint, claiming his wife’s death was a direct result of gross negligence by the medical staff.

According to the complaint, Ama was admitted to TRIHMS at Naharlagun on August 30 for pregnancy and delivery. Complications led to a surgical procedure on August 31, followed by an emergency operation on September 2.

Ama’s husband believes the second surgery was necessary due to a grave error during the initial procedure. He suspects his wife’s urethra was accidentally severed during the first operation, which caused her kidneys and liver to fail. The complaint states she slipped into a coma on September 2 and never regained consciousness.

The husband also alleges the surgery was performed by unsupervised medical interns rather than a senior specialist, which he called a “clear case of professional negligence.” He has requested a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

A case has been registered at the Naharlagun police station under Section 125(b)/3(5) of the BNS.

Arunachal Pradesh Health Minister Biyuram Wahge has offered his condolences to the family and promised that an external inquiry committee would be formed.

He stated that the committee would not include any TRIHMS members to ensure impartiality and urged the family to have faith in the government.

In a statement to a local daily, TRIHMS Deputy Chief Medical Superintendent Dr. Rejum Ronya confirmed that a four-member preliminary inquiry committee was established on Saturday by TRIHMS Director Dr. Moji Jini.

Dr. Ronya said the committee, chaired by TRIHMS Chief Medical Superintendent Dr. Dukhum Raina, would provide “firsthand information” on the case to the police on Monday.