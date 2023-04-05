TURA: The Meghalaya government has declared the villages of Dalu and Asiragre in West Garo Hills district of the state as ‘epicentres’ of African Swine Fever (ASF).

This has come to light based on a letter from North Eastern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (NERDDL) in Guwahati, Assam.

The letter confirms outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Meghalaya.

Test results on pig tissue samples confirmed the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Meghalaya.

It may be mentioned here that another Northeast state – Tripura has imposed a ban on import of pigs from other states following rise in swine flu cases in different parts of the country.

The ban imposed on import of pigs by Tripura government comes as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of swine flu cases in the state.

“No pig from other states is allowed in Tripura without inspection,” said Tripura animal resource development department (ARDD) minister Sudangshu Das.

“Stern action will be taken against anyone if found violating the order,” the Tripura minister further said.

The Northeast region’s annual pork (pig meat) business is worth around Rs 8000-10,000 crore, with Assam being the largest supplier.

Pork is one of the most common and popular meats consumed by both the tribals and non-tribals in the Northeast region.