SIVASAGAR: The district of Sivasagar in Assam has reported outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF).

Over 150 pigs’ death has been reported from Sivasagar district in Assam due to African Swine Fever (ASF).

Carcasses of piglets have been recovered from several locations in Sivasagar district of Assam.

Jalukonibari and Dehing Kalghar are the worst affected villages in Sivasagar district of Assam due to outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF).

The authorities in Sivasagar district of Assam have already initiated emergency procedures to curb the disease.

The Assam animal husbandry department has suggested culling of pigs that have contracted the disease in a bid to stop its further spread.

Sale, stocking and movement of pigs in Sivasagar town of Assam have also been prohibited.