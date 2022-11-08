Dibrugarh: A 48-year-old man drowned in the Brahmaputra river while taking a Ganga bath on the occasion of Kartik Purnima in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Mithu Basfor, a resident of New Market Harijan colony in Dibrugarh, said a police official.

Another Mantu Basfor was rescued by locals and rushed to Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for treatment.

The Incident took place on the river bank near the SP office in Dibrugarh.

“The body of Mithu Basfor was recovered from the river Brahmaputra by the SDRF team. He drowned in the river this morning while taking bath on the occasion of Ganga bath,” said Deepjyoti Hatikakoti, Dibrugarh district project officer of ASDMA.