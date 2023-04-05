AGARTALA: The Tripura government has imposed a ban on import of pigs from other states following rise in swine flu cases in different parts of the country.

The ban imposed on import of pigs by Tripura government comes as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of swine flu cases in the state.

“No pig from other states is allowed in Tripura without inspection,” said Tripura animal resource development department (ARDD) minister Sudangshu Das.

“Stern action will be taken against anyone if found violating the order,” the Tripura minister further said.

Also read: Tripura: Global carbon emissions will decide future, say scientists

He added: “An act would also be enacted on the ban so that if anyone found illegally importing pig into Tripura, the department can take action.”

The Tripura minister said that doctors of the ARD department are working and monitoring the situations and samples are being sent to labs for investigation.

The Northeast region’s annual pork (pig meat) business is worth around Rs 8000-10,000 crore, with Assam being the largest supplier.

Pork is one of the most common and popular meats consumed by both the tribals and non-tribals in the Northeast region.