NIRJULI: Arunachal Pradesh’ yaks have been registered as ‘classified animal genetic resource (AnGR)’, out of 212 registered breeds throughout the country.

This was informed by Karnal (Haryana)-based ICAR-NBAGR Director Dr BP Mishra during a meeting with stakeholders to discuss the ‘characterisation and documentation of AnGR of the state.

He also said the ICAR is coming up with a mission towards zero-nondescript AnGR of India’, held at the animal husbandry, veterinary & dairy development (AHV&DD) office here on Thursday.

Dr Mishra termed Arunachal “the biodiversity state of the country,” and informed that Arunachal is the 17th state that he has visited to apprise the stakeholders of the development.

“The mission started in September 2021 with a motive to characteriZe and document all the non-descriptive population, and also to register all the breeds of the animals,” he said.

In the process, the mithun and the indigenous dogs are also on the line to be registered.

State Biodiversity Board Member Secretary Koj Rinya sought the AHV&DD department’s support in ‘documenting the livestock diversity in the people’s biodiversity register under preparation by the 1806 biodiversity management committees in the state.’

Dirang (West Kameng)-based ICAR-NRC on Yak Director Mihir Sarkar also spoke on the occasion.

Besides several stakeholders, research scholars from Rajiv Gandhi University also attended the meeting.