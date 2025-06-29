Imphal: A bomb believed to be from the World War II period, which is a military explosive that did not explode or function as intended, was discovered on the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur on Saturday, officials said on Sunday.

Upon receiving an emergency report informing them of its presence from the local populace, a joint team from the Indian security forces and the Manipur Police Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, with a sniffer dog, rushed to the suspected location.

The joint team safely neutralized the old unexploded bomb, suspected to be of WW II vintage, at the Tengnoupal area along the Manipur-Myanmar border, the report said.

The bomb was found while digging earthwork at a paddy field at Tengnoupal under the Moreh police station at around 10.30 am on Saturday.

Moreh, a border town along the Manipur-Myanmar border, was a significant location during World War II, serving as a major depot for British forces involved in the Burma Campaign.

The area saw intense battles, and historical records estimate that a large quantity of supplies, including ammunition, was stocked there.

Manipur was a battlefield of World War II. The WWII-period explosives and other war materials that had not exploded have been found from time to time in Manipur and Nagaland in the past few years.

The recoveries witnessed intense fighting between the Allied troops and the Japanese Army, aided by the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose-led Indian National Army in 1944 in the region.