Imphal: Security forces on Saturday destroyed a World War II vintage bomb, found during digging, in Manipur’s Thoubal district, police officials said.

The unexploded shells were disposed of at an isolated location a Waithou Chiru paddy field under the Lilong police station at around 1.30 pm on Saturday.

M Ajit Meitei, 45, a Lilong Chirubi farmer, found the bombs while he was digging in his rice field on Friday.

On being informed, a team of police from Lilong police station rushed to the spot and collected the bombs and placed them in their safe custody.

Later, on Saturday noon, the Manipur police bomb detective and disposal squad destroyed the bombs at a safe place in the Waithou Chirubi area.

Northeast was the site of several fierce battles in World War II as Japanese forces reached Manipur and Nagaland when they invaded British India.

The WW-II explosives and other war materials have been found in Manipur and Nagaland in the past many years.