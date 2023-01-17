Imphal: Cordon and search Combing Operations (CASO) were launched in trouble-prone areas after recovering two bombs at different sensitive places in the valley district of Manipur on Tuesday, the police said.

A surprise CASO was conducted at Nagamapal Naganala covering areas Ngarigali, and Maharani bridge in the heart of Imphal city areas by teams of commandos Imphal West district (CDO-IW) from 8:10 am to 8:50 am.

During such verification, around 130 individual persons were verified properly and 11 persons were picked up and handed over to City police for further verification, the police said.

Another CASO was also carried out in the surrounding areas of the Manipur University, Imphal West district from 06:00 am to 7:40 am. Around 80 houses including rented houses and 140 individuals were verified in the operation but no one was picked up for further verification, the police said.

Similarly, in and around the Bishnupur bazaar in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, the CASO was conducted with the interrogations of 140 persons to which 11 were detained for further verification, the police said.

The CASOs were intensified when two bombs were recovered in homestead lands in different parts of the state on Monday.

An old hand grenade was found in the courtyard of one Aheibam Tombimacha of Andro Khoibu Leikai in Imphal East district and yet another bomb was discovered in the kitchen garden of one Theitalong Longmei of Luwangsangbam Kabui Khul under Heingang police station. The police bomb disposal squad detonated the bombs at different locations, the police added.