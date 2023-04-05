Shillong: Minister-in-charge of Tourism, Paul Lyngdoh, inspected Khyndailad (Police Bazar) in Shillong, Meghalaya with the idea of making the area a pedestrian or walkers’ zone and a no-honking zone.

The Minister stated that the amount of honking or blaring of horns in the state, especially in front of hospitals, has become a major problem that needs to be tackled.

Lyngdoh also noted that Shillong has become toxic in the sense that pedestrians cannot move freely.

When asked if it will be a difficult task to implement the same, Lyngdoh said that every task is mammoth as long as one is sincere about it.

He added, “Can you hear the amount of honking? So, I can’t really hear you talking nor can you hear me properly.”

The Minister emphasized that problems will always arise and that solutions must be found.

Making Khyndailad/Police Bazar a pedestrian or walkers’ zone is a major step towards ensuring the safety of pedestrians and the general welfare of people.

He acknowledged that there are several issues associated with this task, but the first milestone must be achieved.