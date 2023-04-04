IMPHAL: The Manipur government, on Tuesday (April 04), imposed a restriction on the renaming of villages and localities along the state’s border with Assam.

The Manipur government stated: “Any bid to assign invented names won’t alter reality.”

Manipur government’s new move has come after the state cabinet, headed by chief minister Biren Singh on February 14, had approved renaming of 15 villages in Jiribam district of Manipur bordering Cachar district of Assam.

The Jiribam district administration in Manipur in an order stated that the renaming of villages or localities and altering of revenue village/district boundaries without the approval of the competent authority are not permissible.

The order further states that such acts have the potential to create social disharmony and misunderstanding between communities.

“It is hereby ordered that there shall be no renaming of villages/localities or altering of revenue village/district boundaries by fixing sign boards or otherwise without the approval of the competent authority,” a notification read.

The Manipur police in Jiribam shall enforce this order by working closely with revenue department, Jiribam DC stated.