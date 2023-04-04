IMPHAL: Security forces in Manipur have apprehended an individual along with drugs estimated to be worth over Rs 6.5 crore.

The alleged drugs smuggler was arrested by personnel of Assam Rifles at Moreh in Manipur along the international border with Myanmar.

The seized drugs include high grade heroin and world-is-yours (WY) tablets, which has been estimated to value Rs 6.57 crore in international market.

The Assam Rifles troopers launched an operation to seize the drugs consignment based on a “tip from across the border”.

According to inputs received, huge quantity of drugs were smuggled from Myanmar into Moreh in Manipur.

Also read: Manipur: KCP, PLA militants held, four mobile phones recovered

The operation was carried out at Gamnon Veng in Moreh, Manipur.

The team cordoned off and carried out a search of the suspected house in presence of a Manipur police representative and Gamnon Veng village chief, an official statement stated.

On a detailed search of the suspected house, 0.377 kilograms of heroin powder and 11.193 kilograms of WY tablets were found in possession of the house owner, the accused smuggler.

The cost of seized heroin powder and WY tablets is approximately Rs 6.57 crores in international market, the statement added.

The apprehended individual along with recovered items was handed over to the Moreh police station in Manipur for further investigation.