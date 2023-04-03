AIZAWL: In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles recovered 25 bags (1625 kg) of areca nuts worth Rs 19,07,750 along with one Bolero pick up vehicle vide registration number MZ 01 V 0928 in General Area Zokhawsang and apprehended one individual.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Aizawl Battalion and Custom Department, Aizawl based on specific information.

The recovered consignment and apprehended individual were handed over to Customs Department for further legal proceedings.

Ongoing smuggling of illegal drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram.

In yet another haul, Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 128 Bags of illegal areca nuts worth Rs 71.68 lakh on and 150 bags of illegal areca nuts worth Rs 84 lakh in general area Tlangsam of Champhai district.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department, Champhai based on specific information.

Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram.