AIZAWL: The Assam Rifles will shift its headquarters to Zokhawsang from Aizawl in Mizoram.

Zokhawsang is located around 15 km east of Aizawl – the capital of Mizoram.

Union home minister Amit Shah had informed Mizoram MP C Lalrosanga about the development during their meet in New Delhi on Tuesday (March 28), the statement stated.

Notably, union home minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the construction of Assam Rifles Battallion Headquarters Complex at Zokhawsang during his visit to Mizoram.

Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of six key projects in Mizoram.

These projects include: inauguration of construction of Assam Rifles Battallion Headquarters Complex Zokhawsang worth and construction of Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) under Smart City Ltd (ASCL).

Besides, the Home Minister will lay the foundation stone of construction of Zorinpui – Longmasu NH-502A, construction of Aizawl Bypass (Package-1), NH-6; construction of Aizawl Bypass (Package-3), NH-6; and construction of Laldenga Centre.

Many senior officials of the central and Mizoram government will attend the programme.