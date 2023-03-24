AIZAWL: Foundation has been laid for a mega shopping complex in Aizawl – the capital of Mizoram.

Foundation stone for the City Centre shopping complex project in Aizawl was laid by Mizoram deputy chief minister Tawnluia.

The mega shopping complex will come up at Bara Bazaar area of Aizawl, Mizoram.

Mizoram deputy chief minister Tawnluia also laid foundation stone for a playground at Hlimen area in Aizawl.

The City Centre shopping centre in Aizawl, Mizoram will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 41.59 crore.

Mizoram deputy chief minister Tawnluia said that the City Centre shopping complex in Aizawl will not only benefit residents of the city but also the people from the rural areas.

The City Centre is part of the Aizawl Smart City project under the Centre’s Smart Cities Mission.

When completed, it will be handed over to the commerce and industries department, said Tawnluia, who also holds the Mizoram urban development portfolio.

The proposed City Centre will have two blocks with a seven-storied building and a five-storied building.

It will house 1105 shops.

Thirty projects are being implemented under the Smart Cities Mission in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area in Mizoram.

10 more are in the pipeline, the Mizoram deputy CM said.

He exuded hope that the projects, when completed, will change the face of Mizoram capital.