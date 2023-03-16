Aizawl: A combined team of Assam Rifles and Special Branch (CID) of Aizawl police recovered arms and ammunition at Chite veng locality in Mizoram’s Aizawl on Thursday, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Two persons were apprehended in connection with the recovery, it said.

The recovered arms and ammunition included two point-22 pistols, four live rounds of point-22 ammunition, two-point 22 pistol magazines, it said.

One Royal Enfield Bullet bike was also seized from the two accused, it said.

The recovered arms, ammunition and the two accused were handed over to Bawngkawn police station the same day, the statement added.

According to Assam Rifles, the recovery has prevented the loss of precious lives.

In another recovery, a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs department recovered 110 bags of smuggled areca nuts worth Rs. 61.6 lakh at Zote village in Champhai district near Myanmar border on Wednesday.