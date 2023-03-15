Guwahati: The Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles on Tuesday recovered as many as 60 cases of illegal foreign origin Cigarettes valued at Rs 90 lakh from Zokhawthar area in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Custom Department, Champhai, based on specific information.

The seized consignmennt was later handed over to the custom department, Champhai for further legal proceedings.

An Assam Rifles statement stated that the ongoing smuggling of illegal foreign origin cigarettes is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram.