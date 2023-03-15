Guwahati: The Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala Sector, under the aegis of Headquarter, in a joint operation with Patharkandi police, apprehended an individual along with counterfeit Indian currency notes on Tuesday.

Based on credible information of Drugs and Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), a joint operation was launched by the Radhanagar Battalion of Assam Rifles with police personnel from the Patharkandi Police Station.

The operation party apprehended the accused Nizamuddin Laskar along with counterfeit Indian currency notes amounting to Rs. 15,44,000.

The accused along with the counterfeit Indian currency notes was handed over to Patharkandi Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.