AIZAWL: Acting on specific information, troops of Assam Rifles and state excise and narcotics department officials seized 443 grams of heroin in Aizawl on Saturday, an Assam Rifles official said.

The contraband worth over Rs. 2.2 crore was concealed in 35 soap cases, she said.

A local resident was apprehended for possessing the heroin, she said.

Both the seized heroin and the accused were handed over to excise and narcotics department the same day, she added.

Earlier on March 15, the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles recovered as many as 60 cases of illegal foreign-origin cigarettes valued at Rs 90 lakh from Zokhawthar area in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and the Customs Department, Champhai, based on specific information. The seized consignmennt was later handed over to the Customs Department, Champhai for further legal proceedings.

In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Serchipp Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered foreign liquor worth Rs. 6.48 lakhs in general area Melbuk on March 12 last.

The operation was carried out by a team of Assam Rifles based on specific information.The Assam Rifles team recovered the items which were dumped in General Area Melbuk Xg I and no individual was found.

Approximate cost of the recovered foreign liquor is Rs 6,48,000 /- (Six Lakh forty-eight thousand only).

The seized consignment was handed over to Customs Department, Champhai for further legal proceedings.