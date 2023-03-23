AIZAWL: In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Serchipp Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 39,04,000 tablets of illegal Triprolidine HCL and Pseudoephedrine HCL Tablets worth Rs. 390.4 crore in general area Ruantlang, Champhai .

The Assam Rifles troops also apprehended one individual on Wednesday in this conection.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department, Champhai based on specific information.

Approximate cost of the recovered Triprolidine HCL and Pseudoephedrine HCL Tablets is Rs 390.4 crore.

Also read: Assam Rifles and Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Dept seize heroin in Aizawl

The seized consignment and apprehended individual was handed over to Customs Department, Champhai for further legal proceedings.

This is one of a kind and amongst the largest catches made by security forces in Mizoram.

Ongoing smuggling of illegal drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram.

Also read: Assam Rifles recover foreign origin liquor worth Rs 6.48 lakh in Mizoram

Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have been successful in launching such operations against the illegal activities in Mizoram.