AIZAWL: Lunglei Battalion of Headquarter 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), organized an ‘Online Recruitment Camp’ for Army/Assam Rifles at Saiha village of Mizoram on Wednesday.

A total of 49 youth and students of Siaha village attended the camp and 31 locals registered.

A kiosk with computers was setup by Lunglei Battalion which assisted locals in their online registration for recruitment.

During the camp the locals were informed about role of Defense Forces, various entrance/examinations, eligibility in respect of qualification/age, procedure to apply, duration of training, pay/ privileges/ facilities and opportunities.

They were also informed about recruitment training which would be provided by Lunglei Battalion Assam Rifles which would help them in clearing physical and written exam of Army/Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally.

The parents of youths were very happy and expressed their gratitude for the initiative taken by Assam Rifles in building their children’s future for Army/Assam Rifles at Saiha village.