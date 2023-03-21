Guwahati: Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi has demanded to start the Vande Bharat train from upper Assam’s Tinsukia to New Delhi to ‘expedite connectivity’.

In a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Nagaon MP Bordoloi mentioned that since the launch in 2019, Vande Bharat Express trains have emerged as an excellent example of the Make in India concept and have played a commendable role in improving connectivity along the 10 routes currently being operated.

Congress MP Bordoloi urged the Railway Minister to introduce Vande Bharat express railway service from Assam’s Tinsukia to New Delhi on daily basis considering the Finance Minister’s announcement to manufacture 400 such trains between 2022 and 2025.

“This would be of immense benefit to passengers not only from Assam, but all states in the Northeast region, and much-needed intervention in expediting connectivity,” the letter read.

It may be mentioned that services of 12 local trains in Assam including Dibrugarh-Guwahati Shatabdi remained suspended since the imposition of the lockdown in March, 2020.

Earlier, Assam Rail Passengers’ Association (ARPA) expressed serious concern over the cancellation of services of these 12 trains in Assam.

The rail passengers’ body alleged that these 12 trains have been removed from Assam without any notification.