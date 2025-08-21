The Union sports ministry has decided not to allow any Indian side to participate in competitions in Pakistan nor will it permit Pakistani teams to play in India in any bilateral series.

However, the Indian cricket team will be allowed to lock horns against Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup starting next month in UAE.

The decision was announced by the sports ministry on Thursday.

The sports ministry’s move dismisses any chance of the Pakistani hockey team to play in the men’s Asia Cup in India.

The Asia Cup is slated to host high-profile India-Pakistan matches on September 14 and perhaps 21 in Dubai.

The two sides may clash again if they qualify for the finals on September 29.

“In terms of bilateral sports, Indian teams will not compete in Pakistan, nor will Pakistani teams be permitted to play in India,” the ministry was quoted by a source as per India Today.

“We will not prevent the Indian cricket team from participating in the Asia Cup as it is a multilateral event. Pakistan will not be allowed on Indian soil for bilateral competitions, but we will respect multilateral events in line with the Olympic Charter,” added the source.

Relations between the two countries took a nosedive after the dastardly Pahalgam attack at the behest of our hostile neighbours.

India retaliated to the mayhem through Operation Sindoor that destroyed several terrorist bases in Pakistan.

Since then, there have been calls to boycott all sporting ties with Pakistan. Some former cricketers even demanded that Team India should refuse to compete against Pakistan even at bilateral events including the Asia Cup.

Recently, the Indian legends refused to take the field against Pakistan in a cricket league for former cricketers.

New Delhi has been vociferous against Pakistan’s sinister designs to harbour terror activities on the Indian soil.