If everything falls into place, former Aussie pacer Glenn McGrath could be roped in as Team India bowling coach.

As per sources, coach Gautam Gambhir is keen on having McGrath on board to beef up the bowling unit looking ahead.

However, there has been no confirmation from BCCI yet.

A legend, McGrath has over 900 scalps in international cricket. His on-field banters and battles with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar are part of the folklore.

McGrath has been associated with the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai after taking over from another Australian stalwart Denis Lillee.

Meanwhile, at the instance of Gambhir and conditioning coach Adrian le Roux, the BCCI has introduced a new system to gauge fitness.

Called the Bronco Test in addition to the Yo Yo Test and the 2-km time trial, it will take the fitness level to a different height.

The aim of the Bronco Test is to assess the aerobic endurance of a player. It will also aim at bolstering the cardiovascular limits – imperative to face the rigours of the game at the highest level.

In another development, former Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane has resigned as skipper of the Mumbai Ranji team.

He announced his decision with a post on X, “Captaining and winning championships with the Mumbai team has been an absolute honour. With a new domestic season ahead, I believe it’s the right time to groom a new leader, and hence I’ve decided not to continue in the captaincy role. I remain fully committed to giving my best as a player and will continue my journey with

@MumbaiCricAssoc to help us win more trophies. Looking forward to the season.”

Rahane seems to have read the writings on the wall with the Team management looking for younger blood for the five-day format.

Another retirement on the cards?