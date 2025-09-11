Guwahati: The Konyak Students’ Union (KSU) declared the first phase of agitation in Eastern Nagaland.

The organization instructed its subordinate federating units to seal the offices of Sub-Divisional Education Officers (SDEOs) at Tizit, Aboi, Wakching, and Tobu.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The office of the District Education Officer (DEO) in Mon district also came under its purview after the expiry of the ultimatum issued by ENSF.

The move follows a response to the communiqué by the Eastern Naga Students’ Federation (ENSF), which had earlier given a seven-day ultimatum to the Department of School Education over the teacher rationalisation exercise conducted on August 22, 2025.

As per the ENSF, the exercise caused the transfer of teachers from schools in Eastern Nagaland without relievers being deputed, leaving many institutions without subject teachers.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The ENSF had earlier on submitted a representation on August 26 asking for immediate redeployment of teachers.

With the deadline expiring without any response from the department, the KSU has resolved to intensify the agitation, starting with sealing key education offices.

The KSU urged all units to be in accordance with a warning that the agitation would run in phases till the concerns of Eastern Nagaland students are solved.

The dearth of teachers has sent alarms among student organizations, who state that academic careers of thousands are put at stake by the department’s inaction.