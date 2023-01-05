Guwahati: After reports of stone pelting on the newly inaugurated Vande Bharat Express, the Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have increased the vigil in the vulnerable areas where such incidents are likely to take place.

It may be mentioned that recently stone pelting incidents were reported between Malda and the New Jalpaiguri of West Bengal.

Following this, the Railways said that the vigil has been increased to ensure that no such incident takes place in the future.

“Pelting stones or similar objects on trains is a criminal offence under sections 152, 153 & 154 prescribed in Railway Act. Any person, if intentionally or unintentionally throws any object into or upon any rolling stock forming part of a train that may endanger the safety of any passenger onboard and obstruct any rolling stock; the offender shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend upto ten years”, a statement by the NF Railway said.

The statement added, “Apart from stepping up vigil, awareness drives are also being organized by RPF at the locations of such incidents as well as in neighbouring areas covering schools, villages etc. so that the miscreants desist from acts which endanger the safety of train operations.”

NF Railway further appealed to the general public and passengers to inform on the toll-free helpline number (139) if they come across incidents such as trespassing and stone pelting.

“Railway property is public property and protection of public property is everybody’s responsibility”, the statement read.