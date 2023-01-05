Guwahati: Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi laid the foundation stone of the New Raj Bhavan building in presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Kharguli in Guwahati.

As a part of the Assam government’s special development initiative ‘Bikashor Babe Ek din’ foundation for New Raj Bhavan was laid along with other infrastructure projects in Guwahati.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Mukhi said, “It is a happy occasion because Raj Bhavan Assam which is a constitutional bedrock of the State is going to have yet another infrastructural addition. I sincerely thank our dynamic Chief Minister Dr. Sarma. Without his help and initiatives this new building for the Raj Bhavan would not have been possible.”

Prof. Mukhi also said that under the present Chief Minister, Assam has witnessed exponential infrastructure development.

Several projects have been undertaken to present the people an advanced standard of living, he said, adding, “If this process continues unabated Assam will reach a new level of development”.

The Governor also hoped that the new expansion of Raj Bhavan will be a state of the art and a signature building to carry the image and prestige of the state.

He also requested the PWD to put all its technical expertise for the new building of Raj Bhavan to be completed in record time maintaining a superior construction quality.

Chief Minister Sarma said that the new Raj Bhavan will be built within a period of 18 months involving a financial outlay of Rs.41.32 crores.

He also said that efforts are on to make the new Raj Bhavan one of the most beautiful Governor houses in the country.

He at the same time said that the existing Raj Bhavan at the present location will also be preserved and function as usual.

First Lady of the state Prem Mukhi, Minister GAD Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S.S.Meenakshi Sundaram, Special Commissioner and Special Secretary PWD (Bld and NH) Raj Chakrabarty were present on the occasion.